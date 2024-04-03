Former AEW World Champion “wasn’t great” for one reason, according to CM Punk

CM Punk recently criticized a former AEW World Champion with whom he feuded in the Jacksonville-based promotion. That would be none other than MJF.

The Salt of the Earth has been absent from the Tony Khan-led promotion since he was betrayed by Adam Cole at the AEW Worlds End Pay-Per-View last year.

The Second City Saint was one of the top draws for the Jacksonville-based promotion. His feud with "Hangman" Adam Page, Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, and many other stars was good to watch. However, Punk's rivalry with MJF was exceptionally great. Their storyline had many twists and turns, while the promos were outstanding.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the Second City Saint mentioned MJF being "great." However, he criticized the former AEW World Champion for catering to a selective internet audience.

"I think MJF is great and where he wasn’t great is when he catered to that small niche internet audience. There are levels. If that’s their audience. Go for it," CM Punk said. [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen if MJF will respond to Punk shortly.

CM Punk revealed AEW was mad at him when he attended WWE RAW

CM Punk attended WWE RAW on April 24, 2023, in his hometown of Chicago.

While speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the former AEW World Champion disclosed that the Jacksonville-based promotion felt betrayed when he attended Monday Night RAW.

"Oh yeah," CM Punk said. "I think the word 'betrayed' was used? And I was just like, 'Alright, man.' As a company, you're allowing guys to go on their television show to do things. I went backstage to say hi to friends. It's two completely different things. You know, if they're gonna be mad about it, okay."

The Second City Saint will seemingly be a part of WrestleMania XL as a guest commentator for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins.

