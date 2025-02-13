MJF and Hangman Page nailed AEW Dynamite segment; WWE veteran heaps praise on top star

MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) and 'Hangman' Adam Page featured in a segment on this week's Dynamite. They had an intense confrontation backstage and met again inside the ring later in the show.

Friedman had a singles match against Dustin Rhodes on Dynamite. Before the bout, Renee Paquette interviewed him backstage, but Adam Page interrupted him. Later in the show, The Wolf of Wrestling attacked Dustin after he won the match. This forced Page to come out and confront the former AEW World Champion. They ended up brawling all over the arena until the security team intervened.

On the Busted Open After Dark podcast, Tommy Dreamer praised The Wolf of Wrestling and Page's interaction.

"[I] Enjoyed MJF's promo in the beginning, enjoyed Dustin's promo and MJF's promo to get interrupted again by Hangman Page and the best part of it was that MJF didn't back down. He fought him like he does and that's the difference between a bully and someone who's going to try to meet you with the war of words."

The WWE veteran also spoke highly of Page, who has arguably had a massive character development over time.

"I liked this interaction. I liked this version of Hangman Page. Unhinged, we've seen this since Swerve Strickland. You burn a man's house down, you turn babyface. It's a natural path, but the fans are into it." [2:09 - 4:02]

MJF throws a drink on a fan's face

Maxwell Jacob Friedman had a very eventful night on Dynamite this week. Not only did he have to deal with Dustin Rhodes, but Adam Page also created problems for him. The Wolf of Wrestling was frustrated with the series of events that took place on the show, and he ultimately targeted a fan.

A segment on Dynamite saw Friedman engaging in an altercation with a fan, where he grabbed a drink and threw it on the latter's face. The whole crowd booed him, but Friedman, being a true heel, fed off their energy.

