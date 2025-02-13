[VIDEO] MJF gets into altercation with fan on AEW Dynamite; Former champion at his heelish best

MJF is known for his controversial personality. This week's Dynamite saw him get into an altercation with a fan.

The Salt of the Earth has been feuding with wrestling veteran Jeff Jarett since January, when the latter refused to accept his offer. Double J has been absent for some time, so his friend Dustin Rhodes decided to teach Friedman a lesson on his behalf.

The ROH World Tag & 6-Man Champion took on Maxwell Jacod Friedman on this week's edition of Wednesday Night Show, which he lost. Maxwell attacked him after the match, but "Hangman" Adam Page came for the save. Friedman and Page then brawled through the crowd until security separated them.

A segment during the show featured The Wolf of Wrestling in the crowd, where the crowd booed him. He came across a fan who was holding a beer. He asked the fan to hand him the beer, and when the former did so, he threw the beverage on his face, displaying his true hellish antics.

MJF vs Hangman Adam Page set for AEW Dynamite next week

After witnessing the chaotic brawl between MJF and Hangman Adam Page on Dynamite, AEW CEO and President Tony Khan scheduled both stars to face each other in a singles match on the flagship show next week. The February 19 edition of AEW Dynamite will emanate from Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona.

MJF was backstage with Renee Paquette for an interview, during which he insulted Rhodes before their match. Page interrupted the interview, and they had an intense confrontation.

Friedman and Hangman Page have been bumping into each other for the past few weeks. It seems like AEW might plan a proper rivalry storyline between them soon.

