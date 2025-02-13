  • home icon
  • Security struggles to restore order during AEW show as huge brawl erupts outside the ring

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Feb 13, 2025 03:16 GMT
Two AEW stars expressed their hatred on Dynamite [Image Credit: Kosha Irby
A massive brawl broke out on AEW Dynamite tonight between the top two stars, and even security struggled to separate them. MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page have been bumping into each other for a few weeks on Dynamite. Earlier on the show, the duo confronted each other and exchanged personal shots.

MJF has been feuding with Dustin Rhodes and Jeff Jarrett since last month. Although Double J is currently absent from the promotion, The Natural decided to take revenge for his friend. In the recent episode of Dynamite, Dustin and Maxwell faced off in a blockbuster match. The bout was filled with close falls, and ultimately, the veteran passed out and lost the match.

Despite winning the bout, MJF applied a cross-face to Dustin Rhodes and refused to let the hold go. Hangman Page decided to intervene and attacked The Salt of the Earth. Their brawl went outside the ring in no time. Security was forced to separate them, and they successfully escorted The Cowboy out of the crowd. However, Friedman didn't stop and took a jab at his enemy.

A very furious Hangman Page then returned to the ring, and the duo brawled once again. Moments later, it was announced that the two former AEW World Champions would confront each other face-to-face on the next AEW Dynamite.

Edited by Neda Ali
