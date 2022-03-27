"We're all just clapping for him, it's sickening" – AEW star blasts CM Punk for cheating during their match

MJF spoke about his Dog Collar Match against CM Punk at AEW Revolution 2022 and its implications on his career had he beaten the former WWE Superstar.

MJF and CM Punk engaged in a heated rivalry which saw The Salt of the Earth beat Punk in his hometown of Chicago with the help of Wardlow and his Dynamite Diamond ring. CM Punk earned a rematch against MJF by beating FTR in a tag-team match with Jon Moxley's assistance. Punk chose Dog Collar stipulation for the rematch and defeated MJF at Revolution 2022 with Wardlow's help.

Recently on The Ariel Helwani Show, MJF said he would've climbed the rankings had he beaten Punk at Revolution but couldn't as the ex-WWE star cheated to win:

"If I'd beaten Punk, I'm fairly certain I would've moved up very high in the rankings, to the point of #1 contendership. Unfortunately, I did not, because he decided to cheat and had Wardlow hand him the ring, which by the way, who hits somebody with a ring to win. The amount of disturbed sociopathic energy you must have in your brain to cheat in a sport. He cheated and we're all just clapping for him, it's sickening." (from 58:00 to 58:32)

You can check out the entire interview here:

MJF reveals his goal for when he's dealt with Wardlow

On The Ariel Helwani Show, MJF spoke about what he'll do once he's over with Wardlow for costing him the match against CM Punk at Revolution 2022. MJF said he plans to challenge for the AEW World Championship:

"Personally, I've to deal with this whole Wardlow issue, which'll be easy. I've this guy under contract, you'll see soon enough how I'm going to handle this schmuck, but outside of that, after I get that big dumb oaf out of my way, it's time for MJF to win the world title." (from 58:37 to 58:51)

Wardlow recently won the 2022 Face of the Revolution Ladder Match by beating Christian Cage, Keith Lee, Orange Cassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricky Starks. In the March 16 episode of Dynamite, Wardlow lost his TNT Championship bout to reigning champion Scorpio Sky following interference from MJF & Shawn Spears. As MJF plans to make Wardlow's life miserable, it will be interesting to see how the latter responds after getting kicked out of last week's Dynamite.

You can check out last week's Rampage results here.

Would you like to see MJF win the AEW World Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Edited by Abhinav Singh