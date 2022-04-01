"Grotesque Man" - AEW star MJF takes a massive shot at his rival

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) recently took to Twitter to mock his former employee and current rival, Wardlow. The Salt of the Earth has asked the fans attending AEW events to keep an eye out for Mr. Mayhem.

The rivalry between both men stems back to an edition of AEW Dynamite where MJF threatened to put Wardlow and his family out on the street. This led to the latter costing Maxwell his grudge match against CM Punk at the Revolution pay-per-view.

In turn, MJF cost Mr. Mayhem the TNT championship against Scorpio Sky and banished the Wardlow from All Elite Wrestling altogether.

Following the latest edition of Dynamite, Maxwell took to Twitter to take a shot at Mr. Mayhem. Wardlow tried to interfere in FTR's match against the Gunn Club this week.

The Salt of the Earth said that if the AEW fans see Wardlow in any show, they must let the security know immediately. He deemed Wardlow "dangerous and grotesque."

"People attending any future AEW Events. When it comes to the greedy piggy who shall not be named. Do the right thing. He’s a very dangerous and grotesque man. If you see something. Say something. AEW Security Thanks you," MJF wrote.

MJF made sure Wardlow did not cost FTR their match

After firing their manager Tully Blanchard, Cash Wheeler and Dash Hardwood returned to tag-team action on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. They took on the team of Austin and Colton Gunn, aka The Gunn Club.

After a stellar match, FTR came out on top by hitting The Big Rig. However, it could have gone wrong for the AAA Tag Team Champions. During the bout, Wardlow paid them a visit.

Mr. Mayhem tried to make his way to ringside from the crowd but was outnumbered by security.

Right now, Maxwell is able to hold Mr. Mayhem back, but Wardlow seems relentless in getting his hands on his former employer. Can the latter find a way to get his revenge? Let us know in the comments.

