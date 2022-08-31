"MJF is headed to WWE" - Wrestling world erupts to predictions on top star potentially crossing over to AEW's competitor under Triple H's mentorship

Over the past few weeks, there have been rumors afloat about MJF potentially returning to AEW at All Out. However, a section of the wrestling world has also predicted him to jump ship to WWE.

Wardlow recently cited how things had gone sour between them before their match at Double or Nothing. Thus, seemingly decreasing the odds of The Salt of the Earth's return to the Tony Khan-led promotion.

He was last seen on AEW television in June during a furious rant against the company's president and the promotion as a whole. The Dynamite Diamond Ring winner has since not been in sight on any wrestling platform or social media, it's as though he has fallen off the face of the planet.

Despite the sound of crickets from the 26-year-old and AEW's end on the matter, the wrestling fraternity often expresses its theories for a possible return or the star possibly jumping ship to WWE. On the other hand, Triple H has pulled out all the stops at getting back performers previously released by WWE.

Here are some notable speculations about the former Pinnacle leader's future in the wrestling business:

Sams_fishing_adventures @metalashell26 @WrestlingVixen I really hope they get mjf in wwe @WrestlingVixen I really hope they get mjf in wwe

Another user highlighted MJF's past claims about being attracted to companies that offered more money:

A fan also expressed his thoughts on the impact of MJF's potential exit from the Jacksonville-based company:

oreste✨ @orestemercado @xSamDreams If they lose MJF to WWE, that’s gonna be a huge blow. He was supposed to be one of the pillars of AEW. A lot of ex-WWE peeps are gonna be looking to jump back since Vince is gone @xSamDreams If they lose MJF to WWE, that’s gonna be a huge blow. He was supposed to be one of the pillars of AEW. A lot of ex-WWE peeps are gonna be looking to jump back since Vince is gone

One user stated that The Salt of the Earth would excel under The Game's tutelage:

GhostOfSquatch @GhostOfSquatch @SpenceD__ MJF could be tippity top in WWE under Triple H @SpenceD__ MJF could be tippity top in WWE under Triple H 👀

Meanwhile, one user called out AEW's booking of talent for All Out and that Friedman would be a perfect fit for WWE:

Caleb Patterson @realestCaleb @WrestlePurists Better do this under triple h because ever since mjf he has been a complete joke unfortunately @WrestlePurists Better do this under triple h because ever since mjf he has been a complete joke unfortunately

Wardlow highlights how MJF allegedly ruined their match at Double or Nothing

TNT Champion Wardlow and MJF were part of a popular AEW faction, The Pinnacle, between 2021 and early 2022. Over time, the two butted heads with Mr. Mayhem's desire to embark on a solo run without his former employer.

This angle culminated in a feud between the two, which resulted in them clashing at Double or Nothing 2022. After his absence from a meet-and-greet prior to the event, many predicted Friedman wouldn't show up at the high-profile show. However, he eventually featured in a squash match against Wardlow on May 30.

In a recent interaction with Digital Spy, the TNT Champion highlighted that he was looking forward to the much-awaited bout. But it was seemingly ruined due to the issues surrounding his opponent.

"That should be considered one of the best nights of my life and it really wasn't. Everything that was going on with Max at the time and then in my life personally. Just nothing was going right and it's kind of sad that everything built up to this big night and there was so much that ruined it. All the crap with Max and everything he was pulling. I mean, I showed up that day not knowing if I was wrestling," said The Wardog.

Flashsports @Flashsports_off MISSION RATTRAPAGE AEW



Show : Double or Nothing



Moment : Opener | Wardlow vs MJF



Le sourire de Wardlow et le regard de l'arbitre m'explosent



Trop démoniaque les deux MISSION RATTRAPAGE AEWShow : Double or NothingMoment : Opener | Wardlow vs MJFLe sourire de Wardlow et le regard de l'arbitre m'explosentTrop démoniaque les deux https://t.co/DKr1BAdarH

Given the current backstage situation in AEW and the talent involved in real-life altercations, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Friedman's association with the company.

Would you like to see MJF sign with WWE under Triple H's regime? Sound off in the comments section below.

Which WCW segment did Vince McMahon mock? Find out right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh