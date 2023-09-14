MJF hilariously references retired WWE Hall of Famer's iconic promo on Dynamite

MJF referenced WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner during a backstage promo tonight. This was recorded after last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The AEW World Champion addressed his physical condition, with him not being cleared for any appearances until next week's Dynamite: Grand Slam. MJF then went on to give his comments on who he thought would make the finals of the tournament to decide his next challenger.

He named Roderick Strong and Samoa Joe as the two who he thought realistically would be in the finals and who he wanted to face, as he hated their guts. He then berated Strong for his recent attention-seeking, clingy actions before turning his attention to Samoa Joe.

In discussing a potential match against Joe, Maxwell quoted Scott Steiner's iconic 2008 "Steiner Math" promo from TNA, which was also meant for Samoa Joe. Max laid out the numbers and the probabilities for their matchup, concluding that there was no way that Joe would beat him at Grand Slam.

Scott Steiner's iconic promo was coincidentally posted by IMPACT a few hours before Dynamite, and that can be found here.

Tonight on Dynamite, we will find out who officially gets to become the next challenger for the AEW World Championship. The title match will happen at Dynamite: Grand Slam next Wednesday in MJF's home state of New York.

