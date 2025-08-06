MJF Hints at Huge Megastar's Blockbuster AEW Arrival - "Shouldn’t Shock You.”

MJF has recently hinted at a megastar's blockbuster arrival to AEW. This was someone he had been closely associated with lately, and he claimed that their appearance shouldn't come as a surprise.The Salt of the Earth is currently in the limelight outside of the squared circle as he is part of one of the most-streamed movies of late, Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix starring Adam Sandler. Friedman isn't playing just any role, as he plays one of the main character's sons.While appearing on Screen Rant Plus' Coffee Chats, MJF spoke about working with the Hollywood megastar, and he claimed that he now considered Sandler his new dad. He was all-praise for the comedy icon.“I fired my dad. That’s my new dad. I love Adam though. Adam is the man.”The host then brought up the idea of Adam Sandler appearing at All In, and this intrigued Friedman. He claimed that with the show coming back to Wembley next year, he could bring Sandler over and have them go after the tag team titles. He called them the &quot;Gilmore Boys&quot; and boldly claimed that their appearance and win shouldn't come as a surprise.&quot;Okay, now we’re talking. Cuz we’re going back to Wembley in 2026. So, I’m telling you right now, the Gilmore boys might show up and win the tag titles. Wouldn’t shock me and it shouldn’t shock you.” [H/T RSN]MJF talks about his AEW pipebomb 3 years agoThree years ago, MJF went on a verbal tirade against Tony Khan and AEW, claiming they had favored all the former WWE talent on the roster. This had shades of CM Punk's pipebomb in 2011, and similarly, Friedman walked out on the company for the time being.He addressed this during the same interview, as he spoke about how he wanted to make the promo feel as authentic as he could. He did this by removing his scarf, as he tried to emphasize just how angry he was at that moment. This ended up being a success.&quot;But in that moment when I took the scarf off, I needed everybody to know that, first of all, everything that comes out of my mouth on a weekly basis is already real. But I needed everybody to know, not only is this real, but please pay attention to everything that's coming out of my mouth because I'm angry right now. And I need everybody to know that I'm angry right now. And everybody did. And it all worked out.&quot; [From 6:49 to 7:09]MJF has gone through a lot in AEW since then, and he now has his fair share of woes as he is dealing with several feuds at the moment. It remains to be seen how he'll get past all of these.