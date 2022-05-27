"F*** this place" - MJF hits out at AEW in now deleted tweet

Self-proclaimed pillar of the company MJF has lashed out at AEW in a now-deleted tweet. It is just the latest of his line-blurring jibes against the company.

'The bidding war of 2024' has been a phrase touted by the Long Islander for almost as long as his tenure with AEW. Although previously thought to be the heel making use of his real-life contract expiry to get heat from tribal fans, reports have emerged that he is in fact in a dispute with the company over his contract.

Further adding fuel to the fire, Friedman himself has hinted that he is leaning into a switch to WWE. While it's unclear if WWE will be interested enough to ignite Friedman's dream of a bidding war, it remains a possibility.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

How AWESOME the verbal jousting would be when these two will be in the ring at the same time !

#WWE #Miz #MJF It is a match-up that has been talked about for quite some time now.How AWESOME the verbal jousting would be when these two will be in the ring at the same time #WWE Raw #AEW It is a match-up that has been talked about for quite some time now. How AWESOME the verbal jousting would be when these two will be in the ring at the same time 😍!#WWE #WWERaw #AEW #Miz #MJF https://t.co/QjO8JJaW0U

Tony Khan was asked to comment on the issue during today's Double or Nothing media call, to which he said, "wrestling thrives when off-screen conflict carries over on-screen." This provoked a response from the man in question himself on Twitter, as he proclaimed "F*** this place" in a now-deleted tweet.

You can check out the screencap of the tweet here.

MJF has alluded to his status within the promotion in recent episodes of Dynamite. However, as he remains in character for the most-part, even in fan interactions and on social media, it is unknown how serious this outburst is.

MJF will face Wardlow at AEW Double or Nothing

MJF isn't just having a contract dispute as an employee, as he continues to lock former bodyguard Wardlow to a deal restricting him from continuing his singles career.

Wardlow turned his back on the Long Islander following his win in the Face of the Revolution ladder match, only for the Wardog to be cost the TNT title thanks to interference from his employer.

As said in his theme song, Wardlow has been at war with MJF since. After overcoming several giants and a cage match, Mr. Mayhem has earned a shot at revenge at Double or Nothing 2022.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell