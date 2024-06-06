MJF involved in a brawl shortly after his AEW return; security had to intervene 

MJF immediately got into a brawl upon his return to AEW Dynamite tonight after a top star stepped up to him and had some words to say.

This was Rush, someone who made his own return almost one and a half months ago. The luchador has had great momentum recently, squashing every competitor coming in his way. It seems that this time around, he wished to go after a way bigger fish in the returning Friedman.

This was no surprise as he has been teasing his interest in the former AEW World Champion over this past week. Tonight, he wondered why there was a celebration for MJF, and why he did not get such treatment on his return to the promotion. He made the bold claim of his intentions of grabbing Friedman's spot and taking over everything.

MJF clapped back, firstly giving credit to Rush as one of Mexico's finest wrestlers, but according to him, he was still the best. He then cut his own promo in Spanish, and this was the last straw for the luchador as he rushed in and brawled with the Salt of the Earth.

Both men did not hold back from wanting to get their hands on one another despite security getting involved. It remains to be seen whether this leads to a match between the two sometime soon.

