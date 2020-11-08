Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Chris Jericho have been on two paths heading towards a collision in AEW for a year now. At AEW Full Gear, we finally got a match between two of the most obnoxious men in the company.

It's time to prove that he BELONGS in the #InnerCircle. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/M1PpqGHrgQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

MJF had been trying to join The Inner Circle for quite some time now, needing to focus on a different gameplan after failing to win the AEW World Championship. Both men revealed that they were willing to do anything that it took tonight, though MJF believed he was willing to go further than the Demo God ever could.

MJF pulls classic Eddie Guerrero spot at AEW Full Gear

.@The_MJF is trying everything he can to get back his momentum. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/G7Dq7cReQv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

This was a back and forth match at AEW Full Gear, with both Jericho and MJF wanting to prove themselves against one another. Y2J didn't want to lose to an outsider of his group, and the young Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal winner couldn't afford another loss after his defeat a the hands of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

What a reversal on the Judas Effect! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/vxwkPc9EcY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

Jericho managed to lock MJF in the Walls of Jericho for quite some time, but MJF was able to make it to the ropes, forcing a break. Friedman responded with a Codebreaker in the ropes, nearly getting the win there.

Eventually, though, MJF proved to be craftier than the former world champion. MJF went for a shot with the Dynamite Ring, but missed. Jericho caught a bat from Jake Hager, and looked to hit a home run at AEW Full Gear.

Instead, MJF fell to the mat, and the referee turned in time to see Jericho holding the weapon. While Jericho tried to explain himself, he was rolled up with a schoolboy.

After the match, Chris Jericho embraced MJF with a hug, welcoming him officially as the newest member of The Inner Circle.