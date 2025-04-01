MJF lashes out at unnecessary drama regarding AEW and WWE taking shots at each other

MJF has lashed out at fans for unnecessary drama in regard to AEW and WWE taking shots at each other. This will cause some waves in the wrestling world in the coming days and weeks.

Earlier today, John Cena and Cody Rhodes came face to face on Monday Night RAW, and it was there that things came to a standstill. As they were taking shots at each other, Cena said something about Cody Rhodes leaving, and that prompted the fans to say that he was referring to AEW.

After that happened, Maxwell Jacob Friedman took to X/Twitter to send a message to the fans and said they needed to take it easy. He wrote:

“I truly don’t get why fans get up in arms when WWE mentions or references AEW. Or when AEW mentions or references WWE. If you want to be treated like children, watch Elmo. Or better yet. Tell VKM to start a new promotion.”

MJF takes a shot at Tony Khan

MJF has never been afraid to make his feelings known, and he did just that when he took shots at Tony Khan.

While giving an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former AEW World Champion called Tony Khan a mark but said that he is aware of his pull. He said:

“Tony Khan, while he is a mark, he's not a dumb mark. He's obviously aware of the fact that the bigger I build my name, the more people who are going to Google search me and go, 'MJF, AEW, what's AEW? All Elite Wrestling? I used to watch wrestling as a kid. TBS, Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Alright, I'll give it a shot.' And that's the power that I bring to the table.”

That is an interesting take, but one thing that is undeniable is that Maxwell is one of the biggest stars in AEW.

