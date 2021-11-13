"That's just how I operate" - MJF refuses to rule out leaving AEW when his contract expires

MJF recently made it clear that he will keep an eye on opportunities outside AEW once his contract with Tony Khan's promotion expires.

The Salt of the Earth is one of the brightest stars today and a sure-shot future AEW Champion. While AEW's fanbase trusts him with safeguarding the company's future, MJF has other plans.

The Pinnacle leader won't mind leaving AEW if some other promotion offers him a better contract. Speaking to UPI ahead of AEW Full Gear 2021, MJF was asked if he has plans to switch companies once his contract expires in 2024.

The youngster stated that he's not in business to make friends and is willing to go wherever he's offered a better contract from a financial standpoint. Furthermore, MJF explained he's a businessman foremost and operates from that mindset:

"I didn't get into this sport to make friends. I got in it to make money, and MJF goes where the money is at. Now, if you're willing to fork it over, I'm willing to play ball, and I'm willing to be the most important person you have in your entire roster. When my contract is up in 2024, you can bet your sweet bottom dollar I'm going to go wherever the most money is going to be awarded to me. That's just how I operate. I'm a businessman first. Always will be."

MJF recently sent an interesting warning to AEW President Tony Khan

This isn't the first instance when The Pinnacle leader has talked about departing AEW in favor of a lucrative contract elsewhere.

Even last month, MJF made his intentions known and warned Tony Khan that he would leave AEW if he's not offered a good contract in 2024. The Salt of the Earth particularly hinted at joining WWE when his current deal is up:

"Tony Khan understands he has the best promo, or interviewee, or guy on the stick, however you want to say it, in all professional wrestling. I'm also one of the best in-ring wrestlers in the world today, which I'd love to get into that too later. My issue and the reason why I don't get into ratings talk, and I'll let everybody else do it is someday, if Tony Khan; again, a good friend of mine, doesn't fork up the right amount of money when my contract goes up, in the beginning of 2024, I might go to the other place."

Fans can catch MJF in action at this Saturday night's AEW Full Gear 2021, where he will lock horns with Darby Allin. The two have been involved in a heated feud over the past few weeks and would hope to settle their differences at the upcoming pay-per-view.

