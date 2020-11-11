MJF levels serious accusations at AEW Champion Jon Moxley

MJF was recently interviewed by The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast. The newest member of The Inner Circle talked about his match with Jon Moxley at All Out for the AEW Championship and revealed what he really thought about the AEW Champion.

MJF reveals issues with AEW Champion Jon Moxley

MJF revealed that he had not enjoyed his main event match in AEW with Jon Moxley, because Moxley had cheated. In the match, Jon Moxley was not supposed to use the Paradigm Shift as it was banned. However, he used the move anyway when the referee was not watching and used it to win the match.

"I wish I could say enjoyed it, but he cheated. He cheated. He used an illegal maneuver in order to beat me because that's the only way 'Dictator Jon' could beat me. Let's face the facts, I gave him the best match of his title reign. If you don't believe me, just watch it back. It was bar none the best Jon Moxley match he's ever had in All Elite Wrestling, and it's all thanks to me. It's unfortunate that he knew he was being bested by a better man, and he had to resort to such tactics as using such a disturbingly, debilitating maneuver that was outlawed in that match-up."

MJF claimed that he would have never cheated in Jon Moxley's position, something that was obviously a lie. MJF went on to state that at the age of 24, he was able to main event 'the biggest promotion' and that to him that was something to be really proud of.

"He cheated. That is something I would never do as an honest human being and as a good professional wrestler, but it is what it is. It's a bittersweet thing to talk about, but yes, the cool thing is is that at the tender age of 24, I main evented a PPV for the biggest promotion in the world. So I'm really proud of that aspect. It's unfortunate it ended the way that it ended, but I'm sure I will win the world title very soon."

In the end, due to Moxley using the Paradigm Shift, MJF was not able to get away with the win.