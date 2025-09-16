MJF makes a major claim ahead of his title defense outside AEW

MJF has been one of the prime villains in the world of professional wrestling as of late. As the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion, The Salt of the Earth has made enemies not only in AEW but in the CMLL promotion as well. Recently, he made a major claim that once again puts him on the radar of a lot of stars from the Mexican promotion.MJF is set to defend his CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship against Mistico in a Title vs. Mask match at CMLL's 92nd Anniversary show in Mexico on 19th September. It is going to be his second title defense after winning the championship last month, defeating Averno. Despite being a champion for only a month, The Salt of the Earth has gained a lot of confidence, and recently, he went on to call himself the biggest star in the promotion's history.Taking to X, MJF reacted to a fan-made video celebrating 92 years of CMLL. He called it a small promotion while referring to himself as the biggest name in the company. He claimed that in his match against Mistico, he is prepared to end him to give Mexican promotion an American hero to be proud of.&quot;I’m the biggest star in the history of this cute little indie. I look forward to ripping off @caristicomx mask. I look forward to giving anniversarios “legacy” an American hero it can be proud of.&quot; he wroteCheck out his X post below:Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJFLINKI’m the biggest star in the history of this cute little indie. I look forward to ripping off @caristicomx mask. I look forward to giving anniversarios “legacy” an American hero it can be proud of.MJF will face Mark Briscoe at AEW All OutMJF has a long weekend this week. Not only will he put his title on the line against Mistico at CMLL's 92nd anniversary show in Mexico, but the next day in Toronto, The Salt of the Earth will face Mark Briscoe in a high-stakes match.On this week's episode of Collision, Briscoe said that he wants to put down Maxwell Jacob Friedman for good. Therefore, he wants him to face in a Tables 'n' Thumbtacks match. Following months of bad blood between the two, this match will potentially put an end to this historic feud.Besides, Friedman has claimed that he will only have his honeymoon after he has ended Mark Briscoe for good. With such animosity, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold between the two at AEW All Out 2025.