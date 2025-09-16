  • home icon
  • MJF makes a major claim ahead of his title defense outside AEW

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 16, 2025 15:49 GMT
MJF
MJF [Image via AEW's Instagram handle]

MJF has been one of the prime villains in the world of professional wrestling as of late. As the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion, The Salt of the Earth has made enemies not only in AEW but in the CMLL promotion as well. Recently, he made a major claim that once again puts him on the radar of a lot of stars from the Mexican promotion.

MJF is set to defend his CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship against Mistico in a Title vs. Mask match at CMLL's 92nd Anniversary show in Mexico on 19th September. It is going to be his second title defense after winning the championship last month, defeating Averno. Despite being a champion for only a month, The Salt of the Earth has gained a lot of confidence, and recently, he went on to call himself the biggest star in the promotion's history.

Taking to X, MJF reacted to a fan-made video celebrating 92 years of CMLL. He called it a small promotion while referring to himself as the biggest name in the company. He claimed that in his match against Mistico, he is prepared to end him to give Mexican promotion an American hero to be proud of.

"I’m the biggest star in the history of this cute little indie. I look forward to ripping off @caristicomx mask. I look forward to giving anniversarios “legacy” an American hero it can be proud of." he wrote
Check out his X post below:

MJF will face Mark Briscoe at AEW All Out

MJF has a long weekend this week. Not only will he put his title on the line against Mistico at CMLL's 92nd anniversary show in Mexico, but the next day in Toronto, The Salt of the Earth will face Mark Briscoe in a high-stakes match.

On this week's episode of Collision, Briscoe said that he wants to put down Maxwell Jacob Friedman for good. Therefore, he wants him to face in a Tables 'n' Thumbtacks match. Following months of bad blood between the two, this match will potentially put an end to this historic feud.

Besides, Friedman has claimed that he will only have his honeymoon after he has ended Mark Briscoe for good. With such animosity, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold between the two at AEW All Out 2025.

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
