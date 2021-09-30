MJF makes a nasty comment ahead of AEW Dynamite

AEW star MJF is quite active on social media platforms and is well known for his rants and mockery directed at AEW fans and AEW stars. In a recent tweet, he lambasted the venue of the upcoming AEW Dynamite show, which is in Rochester.

The latest episode of the AEW Dynamite show is set to take place in Rochester, which is the hometown of the late Brodie Lee. AEW has confirmed that the show will be dedicated to him and fans in Rochester are eagerly waiting to see what Tony Khan has in store for him. MJF will also be part of the show but isn't sure which segment he will be part of.

After reaching Rochester, MJF took to Twitter to insult the area. His tweet gained immense popularity among wrestling fans, and fans went on to lash out at MJF for claiming the town had nothing for him.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Just landed.



MJF begs for someone to stop him

MJF is having quite a great year at AEW. The Salt of the Earth may want you to forget his defeat against Chris Jericho but overall Maxwell is certainly turning out to be the future of AEW.

After defeating Brian Pillman Jr at AEW Grandslam, Maxwell pleaded for someone to show up and stop him because to him he is unstoppable right now.

Maxwell has been playing the arrogant heel gimmick to perfection and it has reached a point where fans want to boo him whenever he shows up. After his comments about Rochester in his tweet, it looks like MJF will be given an enormous hostile reception from the fans.

