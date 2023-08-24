MJF namedrops The Undertaker and multiple WWE legends on AEW Dynamite

On the latest edition of Dynamite, AEW World Champion MJF mentioned The Undertaker and several WWE legends.

MJF is feeling the pressure ahead of his match against Adam Cole at AEW All In this Sunday, but he also acknowledged the wrestling legends who paved the way for him.

In a backstage interview with Renee Paquette, MJF stated that he is standing on the shoulders of giants like Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Triple H, The Undertaker, and The Rock. He said that if he wins his main event match against Cole this weekend at All In, he might become one of those giants himself.

Maxwell also talked about his friendship with Adam Cole, which he said has made him a better person. He said that Cole has taught him that he can trust and let his guard down, and he called the former WWE NXT Champion his brother, revealing that this is new to him because he has not had a genuine friend before.

The AEW World Champion ended the interview by asking fans to be vulnerable with him as he promises that they would be rewarded since he is their scumbag. MJF's match against Adam Cole is one of the most anticipated bouts at All In.

AEW All In will air live this Sunday, August 27, from Wembley Stadium in London.

