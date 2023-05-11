MJF namedrops WWE RAW Superstar on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion MJF namedropped a popular WWE RAW Superstar during tonight's episode of Dynamite. The star in question is former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes.

The Salt of the Earth is set to put his title on the line in a four-way match against Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy Jack Perry, and Darby Allin at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 28.

Ahead of the match, Friedman had a special 'sitdown' promo segment in which he talked about his opponents. After comparing them and himself to legendary rock group The Beatles, MJF ran down his accolades.

Friedman mentioned that he had defeated former WWE Champion Chris Jericho as well as the self-proclaimed Best in the World, CM Punk.

The Salt of the Earth also reminded fans that he had taken out The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. His rivalry with the WWE Superstar was one of the storylines that put MJF on the map in the early months of AEW Dynamite.

Initially, the main event of Double or Nothing was set to be Sammy Guevara vs. MJF for the title. Friedman had bribed the Spanish God into allowing him to win, so Friedman pretty much had his victory guaranteed.

But last week, the two teamed up to take on Jungle Boy and Darby Allin, with the stipulation that if the latter team won, the main event of Double or Nothing would become a four-way. That's exactly what happened and MJF was furious with Guevara.

The former TNT Champion was tired of being ill-treated by Friedman and hit him with a superkick, thus severing his relationship with The Salt of the Earth. Heading into the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, it is truly every man for himself.

Who do you think will walk out of the pay-per-view as the AEW World Champion?

