MJF officially joins The Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite; gets immediately confronted by 13-time WWE champion

AEW star MJF officially becomes a part of the Hurt Syndicate, but his celebration is immediately stopped by a WWE veteran. The go-home Dynamite featured a heartfelt promo from Dustin Rhodes.
After many efforts from the former AEW World Champion, he finally became a part of the Hurt Syndicate. Last week, Bobby Lashley approved for MJF to be in the faction, and the latter lost his mind. It was also announced that Maxwell will officially be inducted into the faction after contract signing.
On tonight's Dynamite, MJF, Hurt Syndicate, and lawyers from both parties stood in the ring. The contract signing went as planned. All four gentlemen signed the contract. However, many believed things could have gone south when the All Mighty read the agreement. The latter immediately consulted Shelton Benjamin and his lawyer about an unrevealed clause, but ultimately signed the contract.
When Maxwell was about to celebrate his induction, Sons of Texas, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, came out to confront the Hurt Syndicate. The former duo will challenge Bobby and Shelton for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Double or Nothing. The 13-time WWE champion Rhodes told Maxwell to shut up and sent a chilling message to the champions.
It will be interesting to see what will go down at the pay-per-view this weekend.