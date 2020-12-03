MJF and Orange Cassidy to battle for the Dynamite Diamond Ring and $50,000 next week 

Last year, MJF won the inaugural Dynamite Diamond Ring. After this year's melee at AEW Dynamite "Winter is Coming", he will have to defend it against Orange Cassidy in order to keep it.

Both he and Orange Cassidy were the final two competitors in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal which opened up AEW Dynamite this week. They will now face each other for the ring and $50,000 next week.

How about this bird's eye view of the madness beginning #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mPxiHn1oGC — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 3, 2020

A well-paced match for MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring

The match was filled with a lot of stars that were on different rungs of the AEW totem pole. Adam Page, MJF, and Matt Hardy were all involved, as were Joey Janela, Scorpio Sky, Jungle Boy, Miro, Shawn Spears, and many others.

One interesting moment furthered the Dark Order/Page storyline as the latter was nearly eliminated. After John Silver and Alex Reynolds were eliminated, the Dark Order remained ringside. As Page fell off the ring apron, they caught him and allowed him to re-enter the ring. It didn't last long though, as he was thrown out shortly afterwards.

Thank you Dark Order for allowing us to get to see this @theAdamPage Buckshot Lariat #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Rn8iU9Hdq1 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 3, 2020

For weeks, we've been waiting for Miro to unleash the beast within. During the Battle Royal for the opportunity at the Dynamite Diamond Ring, we finally saw that. Instead of his silly gamer gimmick, Miro reminded fans why he was originally such a huge prospect. As the crowd of wrestlers thinned out, he went on a tear to eliminate Joey Janela, Matt Hardy, and Marq Quen.

It was not to be though, as the Inner Circle stayed out of the action until they banded together to eliminate Miro. It left Sammy Guevara, Wardlow, and MJF with Jungle Boy. The group eliminated Miro and focused on Jungle Boy. He and Guevara battled it out on the ring posts, but were then pushed out by MJF.

Advertisement

The current holder of the ring thought he and Wardlow had won. However, as is usually the case in Battle Royals, a person that wasn't officially eliminated was outside the ring waiting for the finish.

This time, it was Cassidy. He was pulled out of the ring earlier in the match and then punched his ticket for next week's match by eliminating Wardlow from the contest, after a flurry of offense.

Now that MJF has the chance to hold the ring for longer, will he retain it? Or is this the moment where one of the most popular stars in all of AEW finally nets himself an accolade? Stay tuned for next week's match on Dynamite.