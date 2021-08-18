MJF promises to "dismantle" wrestling legend and former AEW Champion 

MJF recently sent out a message promising to "dismantle" his arch-nemesis and former AEW Champion Chris Jericho.

MJF and Jericho will battle it out on this week's AEW Dynamite as part of the fifth "Labor of Jericho." To earn the match against MJF, Chris Jericho defeated all the challengers lined up in front of him. Shawn Spears, Nick Gage, Juventud Guerrera and Wardlow all took losses to Jericho for him to finally get a chance to lay his hands on MJF.

Taking to Twitter, MJF tweeted that it's hard to sleep when one knows they are going to "absolutely dismantle" a wrestling legend and drink the tears of his fans.

"Hard to sleep when you know you are about to absolutely dismantle a beloved wrestling idol and drink the tears of his fans," tweeted MJF.

Being the manipulative heel he is, MJF also played a masterstroke by laying two stipulations for his upcoming match against Jericho on AEW Dynamite. MJF has instructed Chris Jericho to make his entrance without his theme song, "Judas," depriving the audience of crooning the song on top of their lungs.

Apart from that, Jericho will also not be allowed to use his finisher "Judas Effect" in the match, a move no one has kicked out of so far.

MJF is the favorite to win heading into AEW Dynamite

MJF and Chris Jericho's match on AEW Dynamite could bring an end to the months-long saga that has dominated the company's programming for quite some time now. MJF is the favorite to win as apart from having a psychological advantage over Jericho, thanks to the aforementioned stipulations, the Pinnacle leader is also in a much better physical condition.

Jericho has gone through some grueling fights in recent weeks, which have certainly taken a toll on his body. MJF could use this to his advantage and make quick work of the worn-out former AEW Champion.

Who do you think will come on top between MJF and Chris Jericho at the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite?

