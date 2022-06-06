"MJF's final f*** you to Tony Khan" – Wrestling veteran speculates on the truth behind AEW's pipe-bomb promo

MJF has recently been shaking up the wrestling world after his promo rallied many fans to his side. Jim Cornette recently addressed the promo, saying it could be a really good shoot or that Tony Khan has lost control of Friedman.

Problems between Khan and Friedman reportedly first began when the AEW President declined to raise the star's salary. While initially thought to have been minor, the strife escalated after Friedman no-showed a fan meeting. After losing to Wardlow at Double or Nothing, he then showed up on Dynamite to deliver an explosive promo.

During the most recent Jim Cornette Experience, the former manager reacted to Friedman's promo:

"This is the first-ever shoot promo that worked both ways. It was all true, and it could work as either MJF’s final f*** you to Tony Khan on television – on his own network, or it could be something that they’re engaged in together, or it could be a little of both and Tony doesn’t know how much?" (from 07:56 onwards)

🌹 @RhianRozek Crazy that the 2 biggest contenders for promo of the year are both performed by MJF Crazy that the 2 biggest contenders for promo of the year are both performed by MJF https://t.co/PbSfsp5LBQ

Story continues below ad

The wrestling veteran continued, pointing out how shoot promos usually work in the industry:

"But the shoot promo normally would not have been a shoot because the heel would had no real animosity toward the babyface. But in this case, that’s a shoot too, because MJF is mad at Tony Khan and doesn’t care whether everybody knows it." (from 08:35 onwards)

Fans will have to catch Dynamite this week to see how this story continues to develop.

Need to catch up with AEW Rampage? Check out the results via this link.

Jim Cornette thinks everyone is talking about MJF after his jaw-dropping promo

Jim Cornette continued how fans around the world reacted to Friedman's promo:

"This guy has created this situation – I’m sure he would've been happy to get a big raise and go on doing his business – but since he didn’t, he’s brought this in, but everybody is talking about MJF." (from 09:05 onwards)

Story continues below ad

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#AEWDynamite That was an INCREDIBLE promo from MJF. And the best thing about it was that he did not tell a single lie. That was an INCREDIBLE promo from MJF. And the best thing about it was that he did not tell a single lie. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/nHZmqFtYpv

While Friedman is still very much a heel, it's truly a momentous point to see the star garner the amount of support he currently has after always being booed.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far