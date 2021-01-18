MJF reacts to AEW celebrating Brodie Lee Jr.'s birthday 

MJF didn't seem too thrilled at the idea of All Elite Wrestling celebrating the birthday of Brodie Lee Jr. if his latest tweet is any indication.

Brodie Lee Jr. has turned nine years old, with wishes pouring in from several pro-wrestling personalities on social media.

There was one wrestler who couldn't care less about Brodie Lee Jr.'s birthday, though: AEW's rising star, MJF.

MJF took to Twitter and reacted to AEW's tweet celebrating Brodie Lee Jr.'s birthday. Check it out below:

It's clear as day that MJF and Brodie Lee Jr. don't see eye to eye

MJF and Brodie Lee Jr. have collided on AEW TV in the past. On the Brodie Lee Tribute Special episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF was on the receiving end of a kendo stick attack by the kid after he snatched his mask. Later, MJF took to Twitter to react to what had happened on the show.

Judging by MJF's tweet, it's clear that he wasn't happy with what Brodie Lee Jr. did on Dynamite. Brodie Lee Jr. had bagged an AEW contract around the same time and will have the choice to pursue a pro-wrestling career in the promotion when he turns 18.

If Brodie Lee's son eventually chooses to become a full-time wrestler in the distant future, we could very well see these two resume their unfinished feud on AEW TV.