MJF reacts to major AEW match announcement, roasts Jay White and Bullet Club Gold

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) defended his AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega on the most recent edition of Collision. The match was made official a few days ago on AEW Dynamite when Omega, who is currently the longest-reigning AEW World Champion with a 346-day title reign, asked for the match as an opportunity to defend his record.

The Devil and The Cleaner produced a competitive and hard-hitting match, with MJF scoring the victory to retain the title. While the 26-year-old will now go on to become the longest-reigning World Champion in a few days, he does not have his title belt. A few weeks ago, the championship was stolen by Jay White, who will challenge MJF at Full Gear for the title.

The Salt of the Earth recently shared a social media post targeting the leader of the Bullet Club Gold:

"The greatest dog collar match. The greatest iron man match. The greatest 4 way match. The greatest Collision match. The biggest main event of all time. I’m just getting warmed up. The journey to 365 days as champion starts NOW! Time to gelt my belt back from that Knife pervert and his gang bang boys," MJF wrote.

Expand Tweet

On the upcoming edition of Dynamite, the World Champion will team up with three partners of his choosing to challenge Bullet Club Gold to get his title back.

Austin Gunn sends a message to MJF after his failed attempt to get the AEW title back

In the opening match of Collision, Jay White squared off with AR Fox and secured a victory over the 36-year-old. After the match, MJF tried to sneak in to get his title belt back from The Switchblade.

However, White and his Bullet Club Gold stablemates, Juice Robinson, Colten Gunn, and Austin Gunn, fended The Devil's attempt. Following the incident, Austin Gunn sent a message to MJF on social media.

"Nice try @The_MJF, but the ROCK HARD GUARD DAWG Juice Box is always on BBB watch duty #AEWCollision belongs to the Bang Bang Gang GUNNS UP. 👆" - Austin Gunn wrote

Expand Tweet

Who do you think MJF Will choose as his partners to face Bullet Club Gold on Dynamite? Lets us know in the comments section below