MJF reacts to Ricochet's possible AEW arrival, teases cutting a scathing promo on the WWE star

MJF has reacted to reports of Ricochet's possible arrival in AEW. The star teased cutting a scathing promo on the former Intercontinental Champion.

Ricochet was one of the biggest names on the independent scene when he first signed a contract with WWE. He started off his career in NXT where he did quite well and even won the NXT North American Championship. His performances in NXT earned him a main roster callup. Even on the main roster, he started off on the right foot by winning the Intercontinental Championship. However, since losing the Intercontinental Championship, his career has seemingly dwindled on WWE RAW.

Recently, there were reports that Ricochet has given his notice to WWE and wouldn't be renewing his contract once it expires this summer. This opened up speculation that The One and Only could be headed to AEW. Hence, a fan took to social media to propose a possible promo that MJF could cut on the WWE star. MJF responded to the fan seemingly agreeing with his promo.

Tommy Dreamer compares MJF to Roddy Piper

Maxwell Jacob Friedman grew to prominence by being one of the best heels in the business. His ability to get heat on himself was second to none. Even after turning babyface, Friedman still maintained a bit of his heelish side and antics.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer drew a comparison between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Roddy Piper.

"If you remember, there was really no definitive turn of Roddy Piper, and Piper as a heel, there was no better. But when Roddy was turning, he got over with his wit in a much different time, right? But when all of that went down with Roddy, he would still be insulting to both heels and babyfaces, always putting himself over... But he [MJF] was so confident in his speaking and the way he would do things reminded me of him [Piper]. So, I mean I'm comparing him to great comedians and great pro-wrestlers holding your attention because that audience last night was hanging on every word that he said." [From 05:43 to 06:44]

It remains to be seen if Ricochet will head to AEW once his contract expires and if he will feud with Friedman.

