MJF Reportedly Not Seen Backstage ahead of Double or Nothing - Reports

In the last 24 hours, the drama between MJF and AEW has reached an all-time high. And per reports from the last hour, the situation has not improved. This is all happening mere hours before All Elite Wrestling's biggest pay-per-view of the year, Double or Nothing.

For those interested in an update on the situation, according to a new report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson, the Salt of the Earth has not been seen backstage at the T-Mobile Arena, as of this hour:

"As of five minutes ago, MJF has not been spotted backstage at AEW Double or Nothing...Several readers sent word within the last 30 minutes that a AEW YouTube video focused on MJF vs. Wardlow no longer appears on the company's YouTube channel."

In addition, AEW's hype video for Friedman's match with Wardlow has also been taken off their YouTube page. However, the duo's match does still appear in the AEW Double or Nothing "Control Center" video published several hours ago.

As of this writing, there has been no official comment on the matter from either All Elite Wrestling or Friedman himself.

MJF no-showed an AEW Fan Fest meet-and-greet yesterday ahead of Double or Nothing

As noted earlier, MJF was expected to appear at an AEW Fan Fest meet-and-greet ahead of the Double or Nothing, where he is slated to face off against rival Wardlow. However, the 26 year-old Long Island native "no-showed" the event and AEW management was reportedly unable to reach him via phone.

According to initial reports, fans who paid to meet the star were offered refunds. He was scheduled to have the meet-and-greet from 12:45am - 2:15pm at a table with Team Taz, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee.

It was originally reported that Friedman has booked and taken a flight out of Las Vegas to Newark - a claim that was disputed by Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez. However, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp stated that he saw "physical evidence" that a ticket had been purchased.

For now, the question still remains: is this all a work, or has Friedman effectively walked out of AEW ahead of the promotion's biggest show of the year? Only time will tell.

