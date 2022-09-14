MJF responds to wrestling veteran advising him and AEW to stop referencing WWE in their promos

MJF has clapped back at former referee Jimmy Korderas, who advised him and AEW to stop constant references to WWE in their promos.

Korderas posted on Twitter about MJF's recent reference to Cody Rhodes, Nick Khan, and Triple H last week on Dynamite. While the former official praised the 26-year-old's promo, he urged the latter and AEW to slow down on frequent WWE mentions in their segments.

The Salt of the Earth noticed this and immediately responded by sarcastically shrugging off Korderas' advice. He even mentioned a certain "Herbert Ponzarelli" as a further shot at the veteran referee's pointers.

After last Wednesday's promo, MJF continued his WWE references as he "acknowledged" The Bloodline by tweeting an emoji of the stable's signature finger pointing in the sky.

Fans gave their thoughts on AEW star MJF's response to former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas

Afterward, Maxwell Jacob Friedman's reply to long-time official Jimmy Korderas garnered reactions from fans on Twitter.

One user seemingly agreed with Korderas' point and even linked AEW's constant referencing of the sports entertainment powerhouse to what WCW used to do.

Another user stated that MJF should take the veteran referee's words as a compliment rather than a criticism.

PoutineAmbrose @PoutineAmbrose @The_MJF @nodqdotcom @aaronrift Take it as a compliment, the whole base of the argument as I understand it is you are so powerful that if you don’t mention then existence of the largest wrestling company in the world right now your lock room will forget they exist and are an option when they’re contracts expire @The_MJF @nodqdotcom @aaronrift Take it as a compliment, the whole base of the argument as I understand it is you are so powerful that if you don’t mention then existence of the largest wrestling company in the world right now your lock room will forget they exist and are an option when they’re contracts expire

A user observed that The Salt of the Earth's spelling of the word TRIES was wrong.

Meanwhile, a fan was on the Long Islander's side and encouraged him to stand up against "these oldheads."

A netizen, however, thought MJF being a huge slimeball was what made The Salt of the Earth great in his role.

Ever since winning the Casino Battle Royale last September 4th at All Out as a joker, MJF has been on a roll, putting the Jacksonville-based promotion on notice.

With huge momentum right now, it will be interesting to see what's in store for The Salt of the Earth as he is the next challenger for the world title.

Do you want to see MJF win the AEW World Championship in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

