"Ignore them" - Wrestling veteran feels AEW could wind up like WCW following top star's reference to Triple H and multiple WWE names on Dynamite

Former referee Jimmy Korderas has claimed that AEW would end up like WCW following MJF's reference to Triple H, Cody Rhodes, and others on Dynamite last week.

During last Wednesday's opening segment with Jon Moxley, MJF cut a promo about his goal of winning the AEW World Championship. From there, he name-dropped Cody Rhodes and WWE CEO Nick Khan. The Salt of the Earth also mentioned Triple H's signature nicknames and catchphrases such as "The Game" and "Best for Business."

MJF has a penchant for referencing WWE in his promos, as he hasn't shied away from expressing his desire to wrestle in the company.

In a Twitter post, Korderas lauded the 26-year-old's promo, saying it was fantastic. However, the former WWE referee advised the Jacksonville-based promotion to refrain from mentioning the sports entertainment giant constantly.

He used the example of WCW, which also referenced WWE back in the day.

"Look, ignore the other team, because that was the biggest downfall for this company right here [WCW] when they were in competition with the WWE, they didn’t ignore them, they kept referencing them. Ignore them, stick to your business, and grow your audience that way," Korderas said. [H/T PWMania]

Jimmy Korderas @jimmykorderas In today's #ReffinRant 1 of the biggest things to avoid is making mistakes others made in the past especially when you have some buzz about your own players & team. Just saying 🤔 #StaySafe In today's #ReffinRant 1 of the biggest things to avoid is making mistakes others made in the past especially when you have some buzz about your own players & team. Just saying 🤔 #StaySafe https://t.co/CVZSoHIGBL

During the same promo, MJF said that if he wins the AEW World Title, he will bring it to a "real wrestling company" with "real fans" -- another reference to the sports entertainment giant.

A former WWE manager commended MJF's AEW Dynamite promo last week

On the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran praised MJF's ability to draw people's attention during the opening segment of last week's Dynamite.

Cornette added that The Salt of the Earth did a great job of persuading people to portray him as a babyface, even if it was just for a short time:

"It was brilliant. Not just the performance, but the people were gonna cheer anyway," said Cornette. "And after all this other s**t show they’ve seen, at least something we might want to watch, right? So MJF convinced us that he was gonna be an over-the-top gimmick babyface and he showed that he can do it, he’s a verbal maestro."

MJF won this year's 2022 All Out Casino Battle Royale when he grabbed the chip from the rafters as a masked devil. He will likely challenge the new AEW World Champion, who'll be crowned at next week's Dynamite: Grand Slam.

