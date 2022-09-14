"It makes MJF the biggest pr**k in the world" - WWE veteran gives his honest opinion on the AEW star's promo on Dynamite

MJF is arguably one of AEW's biggest stars today, and the crowd's reaction to his return promo might just be one of the clearest indicators of that. A WWE veteran recently reacted to the promo and gave his honest opinion.

While the CM Punk/The Elite controversy largely overshadowed his return in the days following All Out, Friedman remains relevant. The star put on an elaborate show during the pay-per-view, which took weeks of set up from Stokely Hathaway, resulting in a sizable force behind the Salt of the Earth.

During the most recent The Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager praised the star for his promo:

"It was brilliant. Not just the performance, but the people were gonna cheer anyway," said Cornette. "And after all this other s**t show they’ve seen, at least something we might want to watch, right? So MJF convinced us that he was gonna be an over-the-top gimmick babyface and he showed that he can do it, he’s a verbal maestro." (00:11 onward).

Cornette continued, noting that the promo rightfully reestablished Friedman as a heel:

"They were gonna give him that reaction when he came out, so he let them get it out of their system then they see Moxley now we’re back in program mode and MJF can be himself. (…) It makes MJF the Devil himself to this audience and the AEW faithful. It makes MJF the biggest p***k in the world because he wants to go to the [WWE]," he added. (03:30 onward).

While it's currently unclear when the 26-year-old will cash in on his Casino Chip, there's a dark cloud looming over the upcoming AEW World Championship tournament.

Jim Cornette believes that AEW needs MJF, now more than ever before

The Salt of the Earth broke the AEW news cycle a few months ago when he cut his ruthless "pipe-bomb" promo on Tony Khan. This set off numerous speculations about his future with AEW, which he finally cleared up during AEW All Out.

Continuing on the same episode, Cornette broke down the impact Friedman has on the AEW product and suggested that TV executives likely want more of the star:

"They need him on that program on a regular basis because they’ve got no Punk! You think that the people running a television network don’t know entertaining television? So yes they want more of that! Who are the fans most into? Heel or babyface? I think it’s MJF." (07:58 onward).

Friedman was recently named as a key witness in the CM Punk/The Elite internal investigation. While the case may stretch out for some time, The Salt of the Earth may catapult himself to the top without the storytelling between himself and Punk.

