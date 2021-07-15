MJF reveals Chris Jericho's first opponent and stipulation on AEW Fyter Fest Night 1

Last week at AEW Road Rager, MJF informed Chris Jericho that in order to fight him, Le Champion would need to fulfill a set of conditions, labeling them as the "Labors of Jericho."

Jericho would have to face four opponents of MJF's choosing, with stipulations also being set by the Pinnacle Leader.

At AEW Fyter Fest Night One, MJF revealed the first of those opponents and stipulations.

Jericho will be taking on "The Chairman" Shawn Spears next week at Fyter Fest Night 2. The stipulation in place will be that The Pinnacle member can use chairs, while Jericho cannot.

MJF and Spears blindsided Jericho as he was delivering a promo on the Pinnacle leader, getting revenge for last week's Judas Effect. Spears ended the attack with a vicious chair shot to Jericho's arm.

The segment continued the longstanding feud between The Pinnacle and Inner Circle as the respective leaders wrote the next chapter in the battle of the two biggest factions in AEW.

Jericho will be the favorite to get the win, in spite of the disadvantage caused by the stipulation.

What else could MJF have in store for Chris Jericho at AEW Fyter Fest Night 2?

MJF will probably send more Pinnacle members to take down Jericho

MJF is the master manipulator in AEW. He brutalized and humiliated Cody Rhodes so that The American Nightmare could get a match against him and looks set to inflict the same on Chris Jericho.

Should Jericho defeat Shawn Spears like he's expected to, do not be surprised if the next opponent for Le Champion is another member of The Pinnacle. A win for Jericho would only infuriate MJF, so expect a tougher stipulation for the Inner Circle leader's second obstacle.

Perhaps a handicap match against former AEW tag team champions FTR could be on the cards? Wardlow is a monster and facing him with a stipulation would be a daunting task for Jericho.

Whatever MJF has in store, it is sure to build further intrigue on AEW Dynamite for viewers and push Jericho to the absolute limit.

