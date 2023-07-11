MJF reveals he wanted to face Cody Rhodes and 2 AEW stars while training to be become a wrestler

AEW superstar MJF shared a fascinating glimpse into his early days as a trainee wrestler.

Taking to Twitter, MJF posted a picture of a list he had written in 2014 at Create A Pro wrestling school. The list contained the names of three wrestlers he aspired to face. The list included Cody Rhodes, Adam Cole, and Bear Bronson and to become a top star independent wrestling.

The first name on MJF's was Bear Bronson, a rising star in the independent wrestling scene, and he had also performed in AEW. The second name list was his long-time rival and former friend, Cody Rhodes. The two have shared intense battles inside the ring, showcasing their undeniable chemistry and captivating the audience with their feud.

Adding to the intrigue, the third name on the list was Adam Cole, whom MJF had a recent match against on Dynamite. Surprisingly, the two are now teaming up in the blind eliminator tag team tournament, creating an unexpected alliance.

"Today my trainer @buckneverstops cleaned out his car and found something from 2014!!! When I entered @CreateAPro all the students were asked to do an exercise where we write out three opponents. The first one being someone you’d like to wrestle that was a genuine possibility. The second and third being two active wrestlers that were dream opponents. This is what I wrote.," Maxwell tweeted.

MJF's revelation offers a fascinating glimpse into his mindset as a young wrestler and his aspirations to face established stars and those on the rise.

AEW Champion MJF invades Adam Cole's Twitch channel with hilarious banter

During a recent Twitch livestream by former WWE Superstar Adam Cole, AEW World Champion MJF made an unexpected appearance, resulting in a humorous interaction. Maxwell, known for staying in character even outside wrestling, crashed the stream to maintain his heel persona.

However, the AEW World Champion showed no regard for such boundaries and appeared on Cole's channel to inquire about matching gear for their tag team partnership.

Erik @WrestlingChron Fully onboard with this MJF and Adam Cole tag team. MJF just invading Adam’s life is hilarious Fully onboard with this MJF and Adam Cole tag team. MJF just invading Adam’s life is hilarious 😂 https://t.co/436SSygz0A

Unlikely alliances in the AEW blind eliminator tag team tournament have captivated fans, including the dynamic pairing of MJF and Adam Cole. After winning their first-round match, the duo will progress to the next stage.

Are you hoping to see MJF and Adam Cole continue teaming up beyond the tournament? Sound off in the comments section below.

