MJF interrupts former WWE champion's livestream with a hilarious message

AEW World Champion MJF recently gatecrashed a former WWE Superstar's livestream on Twitch, making for a rather funny exchange.

The Salt of the Earth is known to maintain kayfabe even outside of television programming, dedicating himself to his heel persona. On several occasions, like public signings, he has been seen expressing his arrogant attitude. It appears that his acceptance of his tag team booking with Adam Cole has spilled over to the latter's Twitch channel as well.

The former WWE NXT Champion has a gaming channel where he streams different video games. He has made it abundantly clear that he likes to keep his work life separate from his streaming endeavors; however, MJF has no regard for the rules, as he donated to Cole's channel just to ask if they should have matching gear in the ring as a tag team.

Maxwell had also previously called during the stream, trying to discuss their future as a team. While Cole was not pleased, it did make for a very interesting exchange.

A veteran believes that MJF is a perfect fit for WWE

The Salt of the Earth's skill has impressed both Disco Inferno and Konnan, who recently praised him.

Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Disco Inferno explained why MJF would be a great fit in the Stamford-based promotion.

“You can obviously see that MJF’s acting skills are top-notch, which is what you need in WWE – is good actors for backstage vignettes, for promos, which is what he nails every single time. […] He’s tailor-made for that company." [From 00:33 to 00:50]

Konnan also heaped praise on the young talent, outlining what set him apart.

“He has something that most wrestlers don’t have: He has swag and he has charisma oozing. And he looks like a star, he acts like a star, he dresses like a star, and he can go. […] He’s had some high-profile matches and he had good matches.” [From 00:51 to 01:07]

While it remains to be seen whether Maxwell will eventually leave for WWE, he certainly has a bright future ahead of him.

