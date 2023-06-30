Top AEW star is "tailor-made" for WWE, says Disco Inferno

A major name on the AEW roster is better suited for WWE, claims wrestling veteran Disco Inferno.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, better known as MJF, is the current AEW World Champion. Despite being only 27 years old, he has quickly risen through the ranks and is considered by many to be one of the best wrestlers on the planet today.

While his in-ring abilities are nothing short of exceptional, what truly sets MJF apart is his phenomenal character work and promo skills. This is the reason why he will excel on the other side of the promotional divide, according to Disco Inferno. The veteran said the following on his Keepin' It 100 podcast:

“You can obviously see that MJF’s acting skills are top-notch, which is what you need in WWE – is good actors for backstage vignettes, for promos, which is what he nails every single time. […] He’s tailor-made for that company." [From 00:33 to 00:50]

Whether MJF decides to jump ship following the "bidding war of 2024" remains to be seen. Nonetheless, the future looks bright for the young star, regardless of which promotion he works in.

WWE legend Konnan praises MJF

Speaking on the same episode of the podcast, WWE and WCW legend Konnan agreed with Disco Inferno's take on MJF. The former LAX manager said the following:

“He has something that most wrestlers don’t have: He has swag and he has charisma oozing. And he looks like a star, he acts like a star, he dresses like a star, and he can go. […] He’s had some high-profile matches and he had good matches.” [From 00:51 to 01:07]

Again, the points raised by Konnan are hard to argue against. MJF has put on spectacular matches with the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and most recently, New Japan Pro Wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi. As much as fans may love to hate him, you have to give The Devil his dues.

