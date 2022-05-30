Is MJF likely to go to WWE?

MJF and controversy go hand in hand. The young wrestler recently found himself in the hot seat as everyone was asking one question - why did he not show up at the fan meet and greet that had been scheduled?

He expressed his issues with the company multiple times, insisting that he was 'carrying it on his back.' Heading into his match against Wardlow at AEW Double or Nothing, it looked like his relationship with Tony Khan was also falling apart over an interview.

Since then, the "beef" has reportedly been settled. Despite that, when he no-showed a meet-and-greet, rumors emerged that he had booked a plane ticket out of Las Vegas.

But cometh the hour, cometh the man. He showed up at Double or Nothing and performed in the night's first match against Wardlow. However, the manner in which Wardlow defeated him left questions as to whether his time with the company was at an end after all. Wardlow crushed him, hitting 10 powerbombs before getting the win - and thus becoming All Elite.

Now, heading out of Double or Nothing, the question remains, is The Salt of The Earth headed to WWE? Let's take a look at whether the wrestler might or might not be heading to Vince McMahon's wrestling promotion. It should be noted that nothing is confirmed, and the article simply examines all the possibilities.

MJF is unhappy with his current AEW contract

According to a report by Fightful Select, MJF feels that he has "drastically outperformed" his current AEW contract.

The wrestler signed with the company in 2019. He would soon sign an extension with the company, which "significantly increased" his salary. His current contract is set to expire on January 1, 2024.

However, since early April, he has been seemingly clashing with Tony Khan over the contract as he feels that he deserves more. The report further noted that AEW and their wrestlers were not on the same page when their deals were officially up multiple times.

MJF was dissatisfied with former WWE Superstars making more money in AEW

Earlier this month, MJF also discussed the issue with AEW currently on Barstool Rasslin'. He said that former WWE Superstars were making an "absurd" amount of money.

"I think there is a lot of stuff going on in this company that is inaccurate. I think all these f**king ex-WWE guys that are making an absurd amount of money when, quite frankly, they cant sniff my f**king jock when it comes to the ratings I pull in whenever I'm on screen, I think they can all go to hell. Somebody in the upper management has a problem with me and it's very obvious if you see what I'm dealing with week to week."

He added that someone in upper management had a problem with him.

So, is MJF heading to WWE?

In simple terms, it's highly likely that MJF might head to WWE eventually. His contract with AEW might extend to January 2024, but he might try to force a move if the money is right. He has clearly stated so while attending For the Love of Wrestling Convention.

"Who here would want to see me in WWE? So let me explain something to you people – I did not get into this business to make any of you happy. I got into this business to make as much money as humanly possible. And if Vincent Kennedy McMahon is willing to shell out more money than my good friend Tony Khan, then yes, I'd go to WWE," MJF said.

It should be noted that despite all these "disputes" and reports, he still showed up to face Wardlow at Double or Nothing. This indicated to the fans the entire feud with AEW might be a work. Multiple fans presented the contrary opinion, citing how Wardlow decimated the young wrestler to prove that the company was punishing him.

On top of that, Sean Ross Sapp reported that MJF claimed he showed up just before his match and left immediately afterward, saying he had a "lot to think about."

In such a situation, it's difficult to say what exactly is next. Right now, a move to WWE does not seem likely for MJF unless he gets out of his AEW contract.

