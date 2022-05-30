Date that AEW star MJF could officially sign with WWE - Reports

Is AEW star MJF on his way to WWE in 2024?

All Elite Wrestling's Maxwell Jacob Friedman continues to tease the fact that there will be a great bidding war in 2024 between his current company and WWE over his services.

In recent days, things have seemingly gotten very rocky between MJF and All Elite Wrestling to the point where people are questioning if he will even appear on pay-per-view tonight to have his match against Wardlow.

If he works the duration of his AEW deal, when will he be able to negotiate with Vince McMahon and WWE?

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, MJF's contract is officially up on January 1 of 2024, so he would feasibly be able to appear for the company at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble.

Will MJF wrestle Wardlow tonight at AEW Double or Nothing?

Yesterday at the AEW Double or Nothing fan fest, MJF no-showed the event and was said to have been spotted by fans in the casino gambling instead.

Following this, reports emerged that a flight was booked for Maxwell Jacob Friedman to leave Las Vegas last night on a red-eye flight and land in Newark, New Jersey. Luckily, Friedman didn't get on the plane.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Back is starting to hurt from carrying this company.



Couldn’t tell from my physique though.



Wait wrestlers are supposed to be in shape?!?!? Who knew! Back is starting to hurt from carrying this company. Couldn’t tell from my physique though. Wait wrestlers are supposed to be in shape?!?!? Who knew! https://t.co/ITDqSeZ4Yi

However, as of 3:00 PM EST, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Friedman had still not arrived at the arena for tonight's show. There was also a point this afternoon where the match preview between Wardlow and Friedman was pulled from AEW's YouTube channel but has since been put back up.

One thing fans might be wondering right now is how WWE views this situation. If Friedman's actions remind the company of the current Sasha Banks and Naomi ordeal, then it might make Vince McMahon second-guess wanting to bring him into the promotion. A lot can happen between now and 2024, however, meaning fans will continue to have to play the waiting game.

