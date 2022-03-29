Major update on MJF and Tony Khan's 'heated' backstage discussion - Reports

MJF and Tony Khan reportedly got involved in a discussion over the former's Ariel Helwani interview. However, all the dust is now settled as both parties are on amicable terms.

This started when The Salt of the Earth discussed how he likes the current state of WWE and his contract situation. Maxwell was wide open on discussing matters regarding his status with World Wrestling Entertainment.

The AEW President took issue with the interview and said that Maxwell didn't have clearance from the company's Public Relations team.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the beef between the two is now settled. No reported arguments or further issues occurred.

MJF has referenced WWE in the past

Maxwell Jacob Friedman's reference of WWE is nothing new. He previously said that he had spoken to Bruce Prichard before when he was 22-years old. They have known each other since their days in Major League Wrestling.

The Salt of the Earth made it clear that he wants to explore his options after his contract expires on January 1, 2024.

Friedman also talked about current contract situation in a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show. He said that has seen the leaks linking him to WWE and is taking an interest but was unable to discuss it due to legal obligations.

"Again, I know for a fact [about WWE's interest in him]. It’s already been leaked several times,” MJF stated. “And even if it wasn’t leaked, I would have known. But legally, I cannot discuss why," he said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Maxwell has had numerous incidents in WWE before as well. He applied to be a participant on Tough Enough in 2015 but was rejected. He was also involved in a famous segment during the entrance of Samoa Joe in NXT, acting as a security guard. Joe shoved him as he tried to move ahead of the Samoan Submission Machine.

The Dynamite Diamond Ring winner is one of AEW's most popular up-and-coming stars. With his promo skills and in-ring abilities, it is no surprise that WWE might take an interest in him. It remains to be seen whether MJF will make a move to WWE any time in the future.

