Former WWE Superstar peels back the curtain on MJF's real-life persona

AEW star MJF is known for the arrogant, cowardly, low-life persona he portrays on-screen. However, one colleague has come to the current world champion's defense and has praised him for his outstanding work ethic.

Shawn Spears and MJF share a ton of history in AEW from their time in The Pinnacle. With the former Tye Dillinger possibly nearing the end of his in-ring career, he recently decided to use some of his media time to put over the young star.

Speaking with Vibe 105 Sports, Spears said the following:

“He’s exactly that, he’s a performer. He understands this industry, grasps onto things a lot faster than most, and he has been in the ring or under the wing of a lot of our industry’s top talent. I believe it was Cody who brought him in, Cody Rhodes brought him to AEW way back when, so you’re under the wing of arguably the biggest star on the planet today.”

Spears then went on to list some of the household names MJF has worked with, such as Chris Jericho, CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson. He continued:

“I know Max very well, both in front of the scenes and behind the scenes. I’m pretty confident in saying that, even though he’s the World Champion, it’s not enough. He won’t rely on just being the World Champion. He’s going to aim high and go bigger. That’s just how he’s molded and operates. I dare say, I wish a lot of people across the board, talent-wise, would work that hard.” [H/T: Fightful]

These statements might come as a surprise to fans who are only familiar with Friedman's on-screen personality on AEW programming, especially since The Salt of the Earth rarely breaks character in public. Nevertheless, it looks as though MFJ is destined to do great things in the sport of professional wrestling.

MJF defeated a legend at Forbidden Door 2023

The recent AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view has been praised by many for the wide variety of exciting matches the show provided. Among which was the blockbuster bout between MJF and Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World Championship.

At times, it looked as though the New Japan Ace was going to get the better of Friedman. However, true to his nature, the self-proclaimed Devil used shortcuts to secure the victory.

MJF's next storyline direction involves him teaming up with Adam Cole in the Blind Eliminator Tournament to decide on a new number-one contender for the AEW Tag Team Championship.

