Top AEW star shares an angry message after unexpected alliance on Dynamite

On Dynamite this week, the first round of draws for the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament were announced. In this instance, a random pair of superstars are bunched together for the tournament to compete as a tag team for a shot at FTR's titles. To the surprise of many, rivals MJF and Adam Cole were the first tag team to be selected, much to the dismay of AEW star Britt Baker.

Britt Baker, who is Adam Cole's real-life girlfriend has been known to actively support her boyfriend. But in this case, she has also received stray bullets when people go after her boyfriend, may it be verbal assaults from MJF, or getting physically attacked by The Outcasts.

The former AEW Women's Champion expressed her frustration towards the pairing. Taking to Twitter, she had a simple three-word reaction to the announcement. It is well know that she does not like MJF due to him name-dropping and insulting her in the past. And his current feud with Adam Cole, has just added fuel to the fire.

AEW star Britt Baker D.M.D. talks about her beginnings

AEW star Britt Baker D.M.D. is the best of both worlds. Aside from currently being a top superstar in All Elite Wrestling, she has a degree in Doctor of Dental Medicine. This is not simply just a gig, but she actually is a licensed dentist.

Speaking to WhatCulture Wrestling, Baker described how she started off as working hard to be good at both dentistry and wrestling. She reveals that she had committed to two different areas. Baker thought that there would come times when people would wonder and seemingly question her lack of being committed 100% to either dentistry or wrestling.

"I got it from both sides, actually. In the professional wrestling world, it was weird that I was a dental student, that I wasn't professional wrestling only, and eating, sleeping, breathing professional wrestling. But also in dental school, I was the weirdo. I was the outcast because I wasn't only doing dentistry and studying and sleeping in the library. I really got it from both sides, but it just kept me stubborn and headstrong because I really wanted to do both things." (1:32 - 2:03)

Britt Baker D.M.D. is definitely at the top of her game as of late. Her boyfriend Adam Cole is similar, and now he is currently intertwined in a feud with the world champion MJF.

