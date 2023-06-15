Real reason why 46-year-old legend is MJF's next opponent for the AEW World Title - Reports

AEW World Champion MJF has already faced many of the biggest names in the pro wrestling industry. His next major opponent will be Hiroshi Tanahashi, and according to reports this is only happening because the veteran is no longer considered "unbeatable."

Tanahashi notably faced Jon Moxley during last year's AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view. During last night's Dynamite, the star made a video appearance and challenged The Salt of the Earth to a championship match at this year's Forbidden Door.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Tanahashi is no longer considered an "Ace" by NJPW, and this is why he's facing Friedman.

"Politically, Tanahashi is now a guy… for years and years and years and years, Tanahashi, Okada, Naito and who was the fourth guy…it’s like, ‘You can’t beat these guys’. And then Tanahashi’s no longer on that list, so he’s a star who can lose, and that’s why he wrestled Moxley on the last Forbidden Door show.” (H/T: WrestleTalk).

This report could potentially be seen as a spoiler to the outcome of Friedman's clash with Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door II since NJPW wouldn't forbid the star to suffer yet another defeat. Fans will have to catch the pay-per-view to see the outcome.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Eric Bischoff believes that Tony Khan has to go to extra lengths to keep the AEW World Champion happy

MJF's constant threats to jump to WWE have left many fans and veterans confused, and at this stage, nobody knows if it's simply a part of his character or if there's truth behind it.

During his recent interview with Ariel Herwani, Bischoff explained why he believes that Tony Khan will have to work overtime to keep MJF around.

"If I'm Tony Khan, I'm going to work pretty hard to keep MJF on my roster because, if you look at that roster, there's not a lot of other talents that are anywhere close to MJF in terms of vulnerability and connection," said Bischoff. (15:59 onward).

Eric Bischoff also noted that AEW is filled with many veterans who are on their final runs, and due to MJF's age and ability in-ring and on the mic, he believes Tony Khan should invest in the star. It remains to be seen if the "Bidding War of 2024" will become a serious thing for Khan to deal with or not, and only time will tell.

Poll : 0 votes