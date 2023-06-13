Tony Khan needs to "work pretty hard" to keep top star in AEW, says WWE veteran

Since its inception in 2019, AEW has created several homegrown talents. Despite the promotion being filled with former WWE stars, Tony Khan has succeeded in establishing new names in professional wrestling, among them is current champion MJF.

Ever since joining All Elite Wrestling, MJF has been praised a lot for his excellent heel work, which has been compared to the likes of Ric Flair. After being featured in top rivalries and winning the Dynamite Diamond Ring four times, Friedman finally climbed the top of the mountain when he dethroned Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear Pay-Per-View.

MJF is currently one of the top stars of All Elite Wrestling. However, this doesn't stop him from teasing to join WWE in the future, and recently Eric Bischoff made his views clear about The Salt of the Earth.

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff was a guest on The Ariel Herwani Show, where he talked about how Tony Khan needs to work really hard to keep MJF in AEW.

"I think the world of MJF as a talent, I like him as a person. I've crossed paths with him a number of times, and I can't say enough great things about his talent. I don't know what MJF's goals are, we've never had that kind of a conversation, but if I'm Tony Khan, I'm going to work pretty hard to keep MJF on my roster because if you look at that roster, there's not a lot of other talents that are anywhere close to MJF in terms of vulnerability and connection," said Bischoff. [From 15:59 to 16:35]

The former RAW general manager further added:

"There's a lot of great wrestlers and athletes, there are, Chris Jericho, he's in a downside in his career, He's 53 54 years old. Bryan Danielson, he's kind of a part-timer at this stage of his life, but if you look at the younger crop of regularly featured talent that you have in AEW, three-quarters of them could walk through any mall in America and nobody would know who they are. MJF stands out, he's gotten himself over. So I'd do whatever I had to do to keep him." [From 16:35 to 17:12]

AEW World Champion MJF claims he can defeat former WWE Champion "in one minute"

On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, The AEW World Champion MJF will square off against the Panama Playboy Adam Cole in a title eliminator match.

MJF, the confident star that he is claimed on Twitter that he would defeat the former NXT Champion in "one minute."

"You and all the losers watching at home after I beat Cole in one minute. #AEWDynamite," tweeted Friedman.

After coming off a fresh victory over Chris Jericho, Adam Cole has proved to be a formidable opponent for MJF as he looks to defeat him and maintain his winning streak this Wednesday at Dynamite.

