Recent AEW debutant explains why 27-year-old star will be bigger than LA Knight

A new AEW talent shared his opinion on the ever-growing hype surrounding WWE's LA Knight. The new debutant in question claims that the current AEW World Champion will be a bigger star than the Money in the Bank contender come the next five years.

LA Knight is undoubtedly one of the most popular acts on Triple H's roster today. The Megastar has endeared himself to the WWE faithful due to his effervescent charisma and unmistakable catchphrases and is riding a wave of momentum as a result.

"Filthy" Tom Lawlor recently made his AEW debut on Rampage. The New Japan stalwart appeared on Bobby Fish's Undisputed Podcast and shared his take on why MJF will be a bigger star than the 40-year-old Knight in five years:

"I'm not saying that everybody even needs to do this, because in the history of wrestling you surely have not needed to do this to be successful, but I couldn't see LA Knight having a 60-minute match with anyone like MJF has been able to. [...] LA Knight's biggest downside is, unfortunately, the same one we're dealing with, Bobby — age." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

One could argue that the current AEW World Champion is already a bigger star than LA Knight, but that is up for debate. What is more easily agreed upon is the fact that both performers are operating at an exceptionally high level, and fans will be hoping to see the two continue to prosper going forward.

MJF forms an unlikely alliance on AEW

Prior to the recent Forbidden Door pay-per-view, it was revealed that Adam Cole and MJF will be partners in the Blind Eliminator Tournament to determine new number-one contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

This news came as a surprise considering the two had battled to a time-limit draw the week prior. Nonetheless, Friedman is seemingly making the most of this opportunity and extended a proverbial olive branch to his new tag partner on the latest edition of Dynamite.

What happens next in this storyline remains to be seen, but many fans are expecting the newly-formed unit to implode sooner rather than later.

