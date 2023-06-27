WWE star will get booed at Money in the Bank after he wins the briefcase instead of LA Knight, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Money in the Bank is just a few days away, and all eyes are on the men's marquee ladder match, which has an interesting lineup. While previewing the upcoming PLE, Teddy Long and Bill Apter agreed that Logan Paul is the favorite to win the briefcase, though WWE might need to be careful how they book it to happen.

The legendary pro wrestling journalist pointed out that LA Knight has the fans' support, and having him lose the Money in the Bank match could lead to Logan Paul getting negative reactions from the crowd.

Out of the seven superstars who will compete in the ladder match, Apter felt that Logan Paul and LA Knight should be the two men fighting for the contract at the end.

Teddy Long had no hesitation in predicting Logan Paul winning the MITB bout, but Apter explained how the social media star might not be entirely well-liked after it possibly happens.

"You know, the fans want LA Knight to win this thing. We know that! He's getting an amazing pop for a guy that loses almost every single match," Apter noted on The Wrestling Time Machine. "I think I agree with Teddy, Logan Paul, but I think LA Knight is up there at the end with the fans cheering for LA Knight and booing the hell out of Logan Paul." [6:36 - 7:00]

Teddy Long and Bill Apter rate Logan Paul highly as a WWE Superstar

Logan Paul has wrestled just five matches but has already looked like he was born to entertain as a pro wrestler. The 28-year-old's impressive performances have even managed to turn his haters into fans, and the fascinating part is that he's still young and early in his WWE career.

Bill Apter stated that WWE eventually has to get Paul in a title match, and having him win the MITB briefcase would be one way of ensuring that comes to fruition.

"They've got to have a Logan Paul title match. He's got to get a title match at some point against somebody." [7:25 - 7:36]

Teddy Long was also happy for Logan Paul and briefly explained that the WWE part-timer can draw great heat as he is a natural heel.

Long added:

"Well, that's great for him because he can be a good heel because he is a natural." [7:40 - 7:50]

Should Logan Paul be booked to win at Money in the Bank? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

