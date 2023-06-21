Angry superstar to interfere and steal the briefcase - 5 possible finishes for the Men's WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is rapidly approaching. The big show is less than two weeks away, and fans are eagerly anticipating the big event set to be held at The O2 Arena in London, England.

Several big-time bouts have been confirmed for the show. The Bloodline will clash in a match being described as a Civil War. Additionally, Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio will go one-on-one. Plus, there will be two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.

The Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match was initially supposed to feature six stars but will now instead feature seven. The names involved are Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul.

While any of the seven stars could win, there are a few wrestlers who are more likely to earn the coveted briefcase compared to the rest of the field. This article will look at a few of the most likely winners and how the dangerous bout could end.

Below are five possible finishes for the Men's WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

#5. Logan Paul could get a major win

Logan Paul diving on RAW

Logan Paul is one of the most controversial personalities in and out of WWE. He's well known for his antics outside of the ring, along with his various exploits in a number of different professions.

The Maverick was the final person to be added to the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. While most of the wrestlers involved had to earn a spot in the contest via qualifying matches, Logan did not. Instead, Paul used his connections to receive an entry.

At WWE Money in the Bank, Logan is likely to win the bout. He's the biggest star in the match, so a win feels inevitable. He'll likely hit a few impressive moves before pulling an opportunistic victory. Paul will probably capitalize once other stars take each other out.

#4. The Latino World Order may aid Santos Escobar

The Latino World Order

The Latino World Order is one of the most popular factions in WWE today. The group features five exciting stars. Rey Mysterio leads the stable, while Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro make up the remainder of the crew.

Santos recently qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He has been taken under Rey's wing and hopes to win the bout and go on to find championship success. He's already tasted gold, as he's a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

There's a chance that the Latino World Order will help to make sure Escobar wins. While they may not necessarily cheat, they could prevent others from interfering or winning through dubious means. This could allow Santos to win the briefcase and challenge for a WWE title of some kind.

#3. WWE fans may get their wish and see LA Knight climb the ladder

LA Knight is one of WWE's most unique success stories. He was once part of the company under a developmental deal, but was released. He found some success away from the promotion in various other companies before returning to NXT.

Since joining the main roster, he's undergone a transformation. Knight went from Max Dupri to The Megastar. Fans adore the cocky and brash wrestler, even if he's positioned as a heel in the company.

The WWE Universe wants to see LA Knight win. The audience set to attend live at The O2 Arena will almost certainly be chanting for him. If the company wants to make fans happy, Knight will climb the ladder, knock whomever else was on it to the mat, and pull down the coveted briefcase.

#2. Butch could win with help from The Brawling Brutes

Butch is an extremely underrated wrestler. The English star can brawl or go hold for hold with the very best WWE Superstars and not look out of place. He also smashed Logan Paul in the face, which earned him a lot of brownie points among the audience.

The Brawling Brutes currently consist of Butch, former WWE Champion Sheamus, and Ridge Holland. The trio were initially presented as heels but became organically popular with the audience and are now a beloved stable.

While the trio are babyfaces, they're still a bunch of tough fighters who aren't above breaking rules when necessary. Sheamus and Ridge could help Butch win the bout. Doing so would either turn them heel or continue their morally ambiguous babyface routine.

#1. Bronson Reed could interfere in the match and steal the briefcase

Bronson Reed cannot technically win at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 because he's not currently part of the lineup. The big man lost to Shinsuke Nakamura in a qualifying match, thus not earning entry into the big-time bout.

Still, Reed hasn't disappeared. He has been viciously attacking both Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura. He believes that neither man should be in the bout over him. Based on his dominance in recent weeks, Bronson may have a point.

The big man may snap come Money in the Bank. Despite not being part of the scheduled match, he may come out and attack all of the competitors. If he viciously lays everybody out, Bronson could then climb up and steal the briefcase. It may not be legal, but he'd send a message to the entire company.

