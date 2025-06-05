MJF's first singles match in three months teased at AEW Fyter Fest 2025

By N.S Walia
Modified Jun 05, 2025 01:27 GMT
MJF is AEW
MJF is a top star in AEW (Image via AEW's X)

MJF himself admited recently that he has not been wrestling much in AEW for a while. However, he teased his first match in close to three months amidst a top star entering the mix.

During the June 4, 2025, edition of AEW Fyter Fest, The Hurt Syndicate came down for an in-ring segment. MVP began by praising the current World Tag Team Champions, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, and claimed that no tag team was worthy to challenge them for their titles.

MJF took the microphone and hinted at going after the AEW World Championship in the near future. Before that, he turned his attention to Mexico and its rising star, Mistico, who was announced to return to All Elite Wrestling next week.

The Salt of the Earth gloated about his own glorious past in the same country Mistico became a huge sensation. He had some harsh words while also reminding the masked star that he headlined his country's famous venue, Arena Mexico.

Furthermore, MJF announced that he will be keeping a close eye on Mistico's match when he arrives in All Elite Wrestling next week. The former AEW World Champion added that should he be impressed with his performance, then he would consider squaring off in the ring with him in a classic showdown.

With AEW fans awaiting one of Mexico's greatest export in their midst, it will be interesting to see Mistico compete with The Hurt Syndicate's young gun looming in the shadows.

