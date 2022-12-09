MJF's former ally undergoes name change on AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has seemingly changed the in-ring name of one of his top stars. The star undergoing the name change is a current member of The Firm, W. Morrissey (FKA Big Cass in WWE).

Morrissey made his AEW debut in May in a match against former TNT Champion Wardlow. Following that, the former WWE Superstar joined Stokely Hathaway's faction, The Firm. MJF initially led the faction, but they turned on The Devil before the Full Gear Pay-per-view.

W. Morrissey is scheduled to compete in this week's episode of Rampage. The Giant will team up with fellow faction member Lee Moriarty in a tag team match.

The latest promotional post about the match mentioned Morrissey as Big Bill.

"@theleemoriarty and #BigBill @thecazxl will be in action TOMORROW on Friday Night #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama!" All Elite Wrestling tweeted.

Fans react to W. Morrissey's name change on AEW

The name change has caught fans by surprise as The Giant made his debut under his IMPACT Wrestling name and has been called W. Morrissey for seven months.

"AT BIG BILL HELL'S YOU'RE F****** SIX WAYS FROM SUNDAY," a fan tweeted.

"Who the f*** is Big Bill? First, Bear Country. What the f*** with Trust Busters. Now...Big ...Bill. Oh mylanta! What's next, gonna call Daniel Bryan by his real name?? Fat chance," a fan tweeted.

Some felt the name change was a good decision by Tony Khan.

Elba Ginón @chocochipsundy

Will Morrisey would've been cool @WrestleTalk_TV Yeah W. Morrissey doesn't roll out of the tongue as well IMOWill Morrisey would've been cool @WrestleTalk_TV Yeah W. Morrissey doesn't roll out of the tongue as well IMO Will Morrisey would've been cool

Given that All Elite Wrestling's ratings have been declining the past few weeks, a few people felt that advertising the former WWE Superstar would not favor the promotion.

Durry @Cuzzadurry @AEW @theleemoriarty @TheCaZXL @tntdrama I hate to be that guy but putting “big bill”on rampage isn’t gonna get a lot of people to turn in lmao @AEW @theleemoriarty @TheCaZXL @tntdrama I hate to be that guy but putting “big bill”on rampage isn’t gonna get a lot of people to turn in lmao

Opponents of The Firm's match have not yet been revealed. Tune in this Friday to TNT to find out.

What was your reaction to Morrissey being changed to Big Bill? Let us know in the comments section below.

