MJF's former real-life ally seemingly sends him a warning

AEW World Champion MJF has captivated the wrestling world with his brash approach and mic skills. Despite making a few rivals in the ring, it seems his former real-life ally Brian Pillman Jr. is vying for the world championship.

The 26-year old won his first title reign at Full Gear where he defeated Jon Moxley with some assistance from William Regal. But much to everyone's surprise, he turned on the veteran while it was later made known that the latter was reportedly planning to head back to WWE.

This week on Dynamite: Winter is Coming, MJF had his first title defense against Ricky Starks. The two men competed in an impressive bout. Following the match, while he was making his exit, an angry Bryan Danielson walked out in a bid to avenge what the champion had done to the former Blackpool Combat Club manager.

The 26-year old and Brian Pillman Jr. were close friends in real-life but grew slightly distant owing to their careers. They often participate in humorous banters on social media at times or take jabs at each other. In a recent response to a fan who applauded Pillman's work, the WWE legend's son responded:

"I promise you, with every fiber of my being, I will become AEW Champion"

Missed the latest Rampage results? Check them out here!

If you're interested in sports betting, the Baltimore Ravens play the Cleveland Browns this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Bryan Danielson seems hell-bent to get revenge on MJF

This week on Dynamite, Bryan Danielson went after MJF. The American Dragon has attempted to win the AEW World Championship on numerous occasions.

Initially, when the 26-year old returned at All Out, he was supposed to feud with CM Punk. However, the creative direction changed with the backstage melee. With Danielson going after the champion this week it seems he has a further vested interest of holding gold.

While the former WWE Champion is yet to make any official statement on the matter, his previous quest of trying to capture gold does not seem to have simmered down.

Would you like to see The American Dragon take on The Salt of the Earth for the AEW World Championship? Sound off in the comments below.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes