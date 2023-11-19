MJF's girlfriend comments on his big victory at AEW Full Gear

AEW World Champion MJF successfully retained his title against Bullet Club Gold's Jay White in the main event of Full Gear 2023. After the hard-hitting matchup, The Devil received some appreciation from his girlfriend Alicia Atout.

MJF recently uploaded an NSFW photo on Twitter with Alicia Atout, which shocked fans everywhere. However, Alicia herself later confirmed during a Q&A on her YouTube channel that she is indeed in a relationship with Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

On Twitter, Alicia Atout shared her appreciation for MJF after his victory at Full Gear.

She posted:

MJF breaks into tears during AEW Full Gear media scrum

AEW World Champion MJF recently broke into tears while speaking about his grandfather after his title defense at Full Gear.

MJF successfully retained his AEW World Championship against Jay White in the main event of Full Gear. Despite suffering injuries earlier, The Devil delivered an incredible match to the audience.

Speaking at the post-Full Gear media scrum, MJF revealed the importance of his grandfather in his life:

"My grandfather's death, it's a three-year anniversary, and he was one of the few people in my life that really cared about me. I learned a lot, and he taught me how to be a man, he taught me how to be a leader, he taught me how to be brave. So when I had moments in that match when I wanted to quit, I just thought of my Papa Stan, and it helped me get through it."

The Devil further dedicated his match to his best friend Adam Cole:

"So I dedicated that match to my Papa Stan, and I also dedicated to my best fu**ing friend [Adam Cole], who literally had no right to get on a plane and travel, literally across the country just to be in my corner. This guy is the best human being I have ever met in life. I talk to him constantly, and he's just a good person. He's just a really good person, and I'm not used to that," added MJF.

