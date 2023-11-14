Alicia Atout finally addresses dating rumors with AEW World Champion MJF

A few weeks ago, AEW World Champion MJF sparked rumors about his relationship status with Alicia Atout.

The Salt of the Earth shared a rather NSFW photo on his Twitter. A picture featured him cuddled up in bed with his cat, and beside him was a woman who appeared to be none other than 28-year-old podcaster Alicia Atout.

The post immediately sent fans into a frenzy of curiosity and rumors about the nature of their relationship. Atout, who worked as a backstage correspondent and a ring announcer in AEW, had a one-word reply to MJF's post.

To address the swirling speculations about her relationship status with the AEW World Champion, Atout confirmed what many had suspected in a recent Q&A on her YouTube channel. She said that she and Maxwell Jacob Friedman were indeed in a relationship. In her own words, 'The answer is yes.'

Many fans were surprised to see this unexpected turn of events, considering Maxwell Jacob Friedman's history of insulting and giving her a nickname. Alicia was also working for AEW; she debuted at the original Double or Nothing in 2019 and left the company just a few months later.

It will be interesting to see if she returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion, given that she is in a relationship with the World Champion of the promotion.

Ric Flair wants to share the ring with AEW World Champion MJF

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently signed a two-year deal with All Elite Wrestling and has set his sights on the World Champion.

In an interview with Variety, Flair said he was dying to share the ring with The Salt of the Earth in a promo segment.

“I can still talk better than anybody. They’ll find out if they turn me loose. I’m dying to go one on one with MJF, man. It would get a rating too. ‘Let’s talk, young man,'” Ric Flair said.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan books any segments involving Maxwell and The Nature Boy. Flair is set to return to television on the January 6 episode of Collision in Charlotte, North Carolina.

