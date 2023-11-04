Alicia Atout has a one-word reaction to MJF seemingly confirming they are dating with an NSFW photo

Current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, also known as MJF, shocked the wrestling fraternity by posting an NSFW picture of him with former backstage interviewer Alicia Atout, announcing his new romantic relationship. Fans started scrambling for answers because The Salt of the Earth had rarely spoken about his personal life before this.

Alicia Atout, who has spent some time working as a backstage correspondent and a ring announcer in AEW, had a one-word reply to Friedman's salty post. She made her debut at the original Double or Nothing in 2019 and left the company just a few months later.

There's no clarity about when and where Friedman and Atout began their relationship, as the tweet is the first time that Better than You has revealed that they are a couple.

Expand Tweet

There are, of course, several questions regarding the end of Friedman's relationship with Naomi Rosenblum. He was engaged to her since 2022 and had replied to a Sportskeeda Wrestling tweet congratulating him on the same. Professional wrestlers are quite guarded about their personal relationships, so those answers might be a long time coming.

MJF will face Daniel Garcia for the AEW World Championship

On the work front, Friedman is busy defending his AEW World Championship. He has defended the championship against the likes of Sammy Guevara, Kenny Omega, Darby Allin, and others. He will face Daniel Garcia for the championship this month and is currently one of the most 'over' wrestlers in AEW, what with being one-half of the top merchandise mover in AEW along with tag team partner Adam Cole.

Being on top of the list does make him probably one of the most valuable and valued players for Tony Khan and his company, with Adam Cole giving him firm company.

It remains to be seen if the MJF feud with Daniel Garcia, who is a one one-time ROH Pure Champion and the current PWG World Champion, will do anything for the show's ratings and for the wrestlers involved in the feud.

What do you think? Should MJF make way for a new champion? Tell us in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here